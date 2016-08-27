Dwayne Wade: Family loss reaches potential president

Dwayne Wade, NBA Pro basketball star tragically lost his first cousin 32 year-year-old Nykea Aldridge, a mother of 4 on Friday.

The fatal shooting occurred while pushing her baby in a stroller in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens Neighborhood.

According to police, Aldridge was caught in the crossfire between two men and was not the intended target.

Aldridge was hit in the arm and the head. The baby was not harmed, but Aldridge later died at the hospital.

Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that the fatal shooting of Pro Basketball Star’s cousin will make African Americans vote for him.

Trump has appealed to African American voters telling them their lives “cannot get any worse” if he is elected president.

Gun violence is an issue that both potential presidential candidates are addressing during their campaign.

This was not the first time a family member of Wade has been shot due to gun violence.