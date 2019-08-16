Early morning drug raid in Groesbeck yields narcotics and weapons

Several agencies entered a home in the 700 block of South Ellis Street in Groesbeck early Friday morning, seizing dope and weapons.

The raid took place at 5:30 a.m. and involved members of the joint Groesbeck and Mexia unit, Texas DPS narcotics unit, and the Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit.

The search turned up multiple weapons and what was described as a large quantity of narcotics, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

No one was injured.

Information on arrests was not immediately released.

The investigation was reported as ongoing.