Early morning fatal claims the life of motorcyclist on IH-35, victim identified

WACO, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning accident that claimed the life of 25-year-old Cody Smith.

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m. a fatal crash occurred on IH-35 southbound near Wiggins Road, south of West.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the scene.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle drove over a patch of ice and lost control. A Chevrolet pickup then struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Remember to adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the service road at mile marker 349. Expect delays until 10:00 a.m.