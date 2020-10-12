Early morning fire damages Temple warehouse

Temple firefighters were sent to a warehouse fire early Monday morning.

The alarm was turned in at 3:10 a.m. for the fire at 106 West Avenue D behind the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.

First firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from inside, with indications that there was an active fire burning inside.

A statement from Temple Fire & Rescue said that building renovations inside of the warehouse, limited access to the structure, and the area of the fire.

The fire was finally called under control at 5:15 am. 

Some streets in the area were closed during firefighting operations

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.

