Early morning fire leaves a Central Texas family displaced, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, TX- Three people are displaced after an early morning fire in Temple.

At 4:01 am Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a structure fire, at 407 N. 8th Street.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence that was also igniting assorted material and a vehicle in the front yard.

Firefighters had the fire under control within the hour and began salvage and overhaul operations.

Three people have been displaced by the fire, but no injuries have been reported with this incident.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a 2-Alarm Response having 8 firefighting apparatus, and 22 personnel on scene.

Also on scene were Temple Police Dept, and Temple EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.