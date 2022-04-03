WACO– The Waco Police Department is investigating a overnight homicide at a party that happened near the Baylor campus.

Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to an after party at the 2300 block of S. 2nd St. involving Baylor students. Police were told a man showed up and started threatening people with a firearm.

When officers were en route, the call changed to shots fired. Police say an argument started, and a second man shot and killed the original aggressor.

When officers arrived, the man who shot the aggressor was not on scene and officers have not been able to speak with him yet.

One man said he was listening to vinyl records late last night and heard it happen. He told Fox 44 he saw a white truck speed off after what sounded like a gun fight.

Another woman lives across the street from the scene and says she heard about five shots. She tells Fox 44 she was asleep when it happened, then after the shots were fired, it sounded like a big truck sped down the street.

The man killed is not a Baylor student, and his identity has not yet been released.

We reached out to Baylor for comment and they said “We are aware of the situation and working to learn more information.”

We also reached out to Waco police for more information, but they were not available to share more at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is encouraged to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.