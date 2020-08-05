Early morning house fire in Temple under control in less than 30 minutes, no injuries reported

TEMPLE,Texas- At 2:26 a.m. on August 5th, firefighters with Temple Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the report of a house on fire at 1408 E Adams Avenue.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the structure.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, with the incident being called under control at 2:46 AM.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 10 units, and 23 personnel. Also on scene was, Temple Police Dept. and Temple EMS.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.