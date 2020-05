Temple Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Saturday morning just off of Pecan Drive.

Neighbors say they heard a series of loud bangs and then saw plumes of smoke billowing from a house in the 3800 block of East Drive around 1:45 a.m.

Firefighters quickly got to the scene and started to douse the flames. Smoke could be seen issuing from the roof.

Smoke coming from house roof

Neighbors tell FOX44 News that the family got out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.