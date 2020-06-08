Early morning mobile fire in Temple, small canine rescue

TEMPLE, Texas- Firefighters extinguished a mobile home fire just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Bird Creek Mobile Home Park for the report of a home on fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a residence at 2203 Navajo.

A neighbor had noticed the blaze and called 9-1-1.

With the help of fire crews, the fire was quickly extinguished, limiting the damage to the residence.

There were no fire related injuries at this time, and all occupants were reported to have been out of the structure at the time of the call.

However, conducting a primary search of the scene, crews located a small canine, and were able to safely pull him from the smoke filled home.



Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 6 fire apparatus’, and 15 personnel.

Temple EMS was also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.