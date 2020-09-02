Early morning rain causes flooding and road closures

Rain moved into Central Texas early Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the heat and localized flooding.

The Texas Department of Transportation says several roadways flooded as the rain fell.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at the Coryell/Bell County line are closed. Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road according to a tweet sent out by TXDOT.

The same is true of the frontage roads of Interstate 35 in both directions at East Central avenue in Belton.

Current locations where we see high water on roadways:



— I-14 mainlanes eastbound at the Coryell/Bell Co. line (traffic being diverted on the frontage road)



— I-35 frontage road in both directions at E Central Ave. in Belton (please seek alternate route) https://t.co/PRL3eEmw9x — TxDOT Waco (@TxDOTWacoPIO) September 2, 2020

The Mexia Fire Department says high water has shut down Ross Avenue near Highway 14.

FOX44 saw several accidents along I-35 between Temple and Waco Wednesday morning caused at least in part by the rain-slicked roads.

