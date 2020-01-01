Early morning stabbing in College Station leaves one injured

College Station police are looking for the person responsible for stabbing a man early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to a local hospital at 3:11 a.m. when the victim was brought in.

Officers were told that the victim had been in the Northgate Entertainment district when he was assaulted with a knife by an unknown assailant.

The victim had injuries to his face and back.

He managed to make it to his home, then was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend.

Anyone who might have seen anything or who might have information about the incident is asked to call police.