Multiple agencies respond to early morning water rescue

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas- Rescuers in Navarro County report having to rescue a man from water at 2:30 am.

Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Corsicana Fire Rescue, and Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Water Rescue Units responded to the water rescue this morning on FM 3194 in the southern part of the county.

The man drove through high water and was swept off the roadway. He was able to get on top of his vehicle and call for help.

NCOEM high profile vehicle and boat crew responded to the scene.

Water rescue personnel, NCSO deputies, and State Troopers assisted with the successful rescue of the individual.

Please remember, if a road is flooded, do not attempt to drive your vehicle through high water.