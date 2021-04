Tuesday is the last day for Early Voting for the May 1 Election.

In McLennan County, there are several school board elections. In Bell County, people in Temple will vote on the mayor, as well as a $124 million bond for an expansion of Temple College. In Coryell County, voters can decide on funding a new jail.

Polls close Monday night at 7:00 p.m. and reopen Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.