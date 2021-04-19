Early Voting for May General Election is underway

TEMPLE, Texas – Early Voting for the May 1 General Election has started.

The local ballot includes the City of Temple Mayoral Race and a Temple College bond proposal.

Early voting will take place April 19 – 27 at Temple City Hall, located at 2 N. Main Street, and Temple College’s One College Centre, located 2600 S. 1st Street, at the following times:

  • April 19-23, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • April 26-27, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Polls on Election Day, Saturday, May 1, will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • District 1 – Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 North 3rd Street
  • District 2 – Wilson Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B Elliott Drive
  • District 3 – Thornton Elementary Cafeteria, 2825 Cottonwood Lane
  • District 4 – Tarver Elementary Cafeteria, 7949 Stonehollow

For more information, you can visit the Temple City Secretary’s office at templetx.gov/cso.

Source: City of Temple

