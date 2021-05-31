Early voting in Killeen District Four Second Election begins June 1st

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will hold a second election on June 12 for the District Four City Council seat following a tie in the May 1 election.

District Four voters will choose between the two candidates who tied in the May 1 election – Steve Harris and Michael Boyd. Only voters who live in District Four can vote.

Early voting is scheduled for June 1 through June 8. Election Day is Saturday, June 12.

The first and last days of early voting will have extended hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voting on June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at either of the two early voting locations:

Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place on June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Precinct 404 Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct 405 Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road

Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413 Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

More election information is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Election.

Source: City of Killeen