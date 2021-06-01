Early voting in Killeen District Four Second Election underway

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will hold a second election on June 12 for the District Four City Council seat following a tie in the May 1 election.

District Four voters will choose between the two candidates who tied in the May 1 election – Steve Harris and Michael Boyd. Only voters who live in District Four can vote.

Early voting is underway through June 8. Election Day is Saturday, June 12.

The first and last days of early voting will have extended hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voting on June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at either of the two early voting locations:

Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place on June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Precinct 404 Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct 405 Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road

Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413 Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

More election information is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Election.

Source: City of Killeen