On Valentine’s Day, you can declare your love and also who you want to run in the November midterm election.

Early voting starts on Monday, Feb. 14th, and runs through Feb. 25th for the Republican and Democratic primaries. The actual primary day is March 1st.

If you aren’t sure if you are registered, you can find out here.

Where to vote in the primary:

Bell County sites

Bosque County sites

Brazos County sites

Coryell County sites

Falls County site – Falls County Courthouse, 125 Bridge St., #111, Marlin, Texas

Freestone County sites

Lampasas County site

Limestone County Sites

McLennan County sites