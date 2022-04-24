Early voting starts Monday for the May 7th election in Texas. There are dozens of decisions for voters to make their voices heard.

Every registered voter in Texas can vote on two constitutional amendments. Proposition 1 seeks to allow the state legislature to reduce the limit on the taxes that may be proposed for public school purposes on an elderly or disabled homeowner. Proposition 2 would raise the tax exemption homeowners can take on their public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

The rest of the ballot varies based on the voting district. FOX 44 News is following more than 80 races in Central Texas, with Bell County leading the way with 36 races.

These races include city and school district leadership, as well as multi-million dollar bond proposals.

Below you will find links to each county’s early voting locations: