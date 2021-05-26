Early voting to begin Tuesday for Killeen council tie-breaking election

Early voting for the June 12 election for a tie-breaking election for the District 4 city council seat will begin Tuesday.

Early voting for the special election will run June 1 through June 8 with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first and last days of the early voting period.

Voting June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations:

  • Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
  • Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place Saturday, June 12, at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District 4 precinct locations are:

  • Precinct 404                                        Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road
  • Precinct 405                                        Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road
  • Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413        Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

The City of Killeen was force to set another election after a 181-vote tie between Michael Boyd and Steve Harris in the May 1 election.

More election information is available online here

