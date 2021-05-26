Early voting to begin Tuesday for Killeen council tie-breaking election

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Early voting for the June 12 election for a tie-breaking election for the District 4 city council seat will begin Tuesday.

Early voting for the special election will run June 1 through June 8 with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first and last days of the early voting period.

Voting June 2, 3, 4 and 7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations:

Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Election Day voting will take place Saturday, June 12, at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. District 4 precinct locations are:

Precinct 404 Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct 405 Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road

Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413 Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

The City of Killeen was force to set another election after a 181-vote tie between Michael Boyd and Steve Harris in the May 1 election.

More election information is available online here