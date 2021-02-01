East Waco mural represents community unity

WACO, Texas – After months of working on the community mural, Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship Project is completed.

“It’s a huge blessing to be up here, and also I want to thank the community, as well,” says lead designer Vincent Thomas.

The artwork “Tree of Life” was created to represent the unity which is rooted in Waco.

“From different demographics, age groups, coming together unified and saying that we support and we want to uplift this type of information, this culture, this African-American rich history. But it’s not limited to that. It offers so much more to the community of Waco,” says Thomas.

People in the community came out to see the work Cade Kegerreis, Vincent Thomas, and Waco ISD students created.

“It was more people than expected. But to see it rather than just hear about it was amazing. Seeing the community come out and show respect and love for this wall,” says lead designer Cade Kegerreis.

Vincent and Cade considered this project as a chance to show how East Waco has thrived throughout the years.

“We really wanted to highlight the history of East Waco and show what a rich community this is,” says Kegerreis.

The mural is located at 715 Elm Avenue.