Easter bunny sharing joy in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas – While you might be used to seeing the Easter bunny at the mall, this year this bunny was hopping around Central Texas, spreading joy to families.

“I’m originally from Illinois so I always did it every year in Illinois so I kind of figured why not try to continue the tradition of doing it in Texas,” says Easter bunny, Fredrick Ramey.

Not many people got to celebrate Easter in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Last Easter we had to do everything through video messenger didn’t get to actually physically watch the kids hunt the Easter eggs,” says Tracy Marquez.

But this year is looking different for the Marquez family.

“We decided to get together as a family and that when I ordered, I mean I didn’t order the Easter bunny to come and just to have interaction with the kids,” says Marquez.

With all the change going around in the world, this Easter bunny wanted to make this day special for several families in Killeen.

“This year was really important to do it because of the pandemic and so much was socially distanced over the last year so I kind of felt like bringing some type of joy to people,” says Ramey.

Now with more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Tracy Marquez hopes to get back to normal by 2022.

“Hopefully we get to do what we usually get to do, we like to go to the parks or to the lake we get more friends and more family together on a normal Easter so this is smaller than what we normally do,” says Marquez.