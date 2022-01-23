WACO– Today kicked off the first Eastside Market of 2022 at Brotherwell Brewing.

After the market started in 2019, co-founder Eric Linares says the market was gaining a lot of momentum, but Covid-19 got in the way. He says the goal for 2022 is to gain that momentum back.

Linares says they’re exited for what 2022 will bring.



“We have a lot of cool things planned… a lot of amazing festival vibes that we’re trying to go towards,” Linares said.

Over 40 vendors including food trucks, local businesses and artists are back to the Eastside Market for 2022.



“We really like people seeing what the community is doing,” Linares said. “The artistry that we have dug up, the food trucks, everything.”

Serena Rigby has been a vendor at the Eastside Market since it’s started, and her goal for her business this year is to be more community oriented.



“I’m hosting more classes and events for the community, and also with my upcycled clothing I’m trying to make it more community based,” Rigby said.

One of the big aspects of the market is supporting creativity.



“We want the city of Waco to really invest in its local creatives, and so we want to have a space where we can showcase them,” Linares said.

Art is what started it all a few years ago.



“It really just came out of a need for having a space where us creatives could hang out and showcase our work,” Linares said.

Jorge Carbajal has been doing art at the Eastide Market for about a year, and says art is a way for him to express his emotions.



“This is me, this is what I like to do, this is my imagination, how it flows,” Carbajal said.

To be a vendor, you can send a message to the Eastside Market social media. A tent vendor outside is $45 and inside is $30.



“If you have just a little thing that you’re doing as a hobby or just anything that you want to just pull up a table, we have the ability to showcase that,” Linares said.

The Eastside Market starts at noon every third Sunday of the month.