Waco’s forced business closures could be the end for some local businesses

WACO, Texas – After Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a state of emergency for Waco, several businesses have had to be compromised for at least the next week.

The state of emergency closes down movie theatres, bars, gyms, and health centers. It also forces restaurants to be take-out only.

The original George’s restaurant in Waco is one of the many that will close its doors on its dining rooms. General Manager Chris Cady doesn’t think this fits with their reputation.

“Obviously George’s is known for not only a place to go eat, but a place to go have a beverage and hang out with friends. And we will no longer have that until that’s decided,” says Cady. “We’re gonna make the best out of it.”

They will be shifting around employees, so they’ll have enough drivers – and it will be the first time in their 90-year history they will do short-order deliveries.

Cathy Ochoa-Gajewski has been going there since she was a kid. She thinks Waco will play a huge part in keeping the business thriving.

“This community needs to all stick together. And even if it’s just picking up for a while, that’s – we do what we have to do,” says Ochoa-Gajewski. “We want to make sure we don’t hurt our businesses that we love so much.”

Deaver said the state of emergency could last more than the original seven-day prediction. If that is the case, it could be detrimental to gyms like Joel Delaney’s Underground Performance Gym.

“It could eventually, honestly, put us out of business,” says Delaney. “Our landlords are pretty good. We can talk to them. And we’re gonna try to work things out if we can. It could shut us down.”

The mayor has also banned public gathering of more than 50 people in Waco. If businesses don’t adhere to it, they face a $1,000 fine.