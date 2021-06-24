Eight arrested in Operation Fallen Angel

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – Operation Fallen Angel has led to the arrest of eight individuals.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team – along with the Texas State Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Division, Copperas Cove Police Department’s SWAT Team, and Gatesville Police Department – executed four arrest/search warrants Wednesday in the City of Gatesville.

Over a year ago, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office’s Undercover Narcotics Interdiction Team (U.N.I.T.) investigated a possible sexual case. During this investigation, it was found that several women were drugged and transported to other cities in Texas to be prostituted while under the influence of narcotics. They were transported as far as Dallas and placed into hotel rooms.

After a lenghty investigation conducted by the Texas State Attorney General’s Office’s Human Trafficking Division and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, arrest/search warrants were issued and executed for the following individuals:

Stephen Earl Williams is charged with Continuous Trafficking of a Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram, Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Correctional Facility. His bond is set at $1,012,500.00.

William Henderson, Jr. is charged with Continuous Trafficking of a Person and Trafficking of a Person. His bond is set at $2 million.

Angelena “Mata” Yvonne Cadillo is charged with Continuous Trafficking of a Person and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond is set at $1,005,000.00.

Elijah Jerry Keller is charged with Continuous Trafficking of a Person. His bond is set at $1 million.

Castlee Noble is charged with Trafficking of a Persons. His bond is set at $1 million.

Fernando Garcia Torres is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram. His bond is set at $5,000.

Carl Edward Ford is currently serving another sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A detainer has been sent to the TDCJ for an arrest warrant charging him with Continuous Trafficking of a Person.

Lorenzo Ford was arrested on June 18 while appearing in the Coryell County District Court on another charge for Continuous Trafficking of a Person. His bond is set at $1 million.

Operation Fallen Angel is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information, you can contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas State Attorney General’s Officer Human Trafficking Division.

Source: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office