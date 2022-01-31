TEMPLE, Texas – Eight people have been detained, and two more are in police custody, after a standoff in Temple on Monday morning.

The Temple Police Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive around 7:30 a.m. after hearing about an armed man barricading himself at a residence. Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid this area.

Crime scene investigators – as well as an ambulance, Baylor Scott and White car, and a fire truck all appreared on scene. The scene cleared out around 10:30 a.m.

Police tell FOX 44 News they were serving evidentiary search warrants. Eight people were detained, and two more were taken into police custody. All of the people are in their mid-30’s to early 50’s. The two in custody are a man and woman who barricaded themselves in the home since 7:30 a.m.

No shots were fired. A Killeen SWAT Team deployed multiple chemicals to get the two barricaded subjects out.

Source: Temple Police Department