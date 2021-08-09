Eight Men Arrested for Solicitation of a Minor in Operation in Belton

  • Harkin Alano, 49
  • Ramon Rodriguez,24
  • Charles Pulley, 63
  • Christopher Slough,43
  • Daniel Martinez, 79
  • Gustavo Miranda, 38
  • Vidoll Smith, 27
  • Kevin Wallace, 31

Belton, Tx- Eight men have been arrested in a sting operation for Online Solicitation of A Minor.

Those arrested are identified as; 31-year-old Kevin Wallace, 49-year-old Harkin Alano, 43-year-old Christopher Slough, 27-year-old Vidoll Smith, 38-year-old Gustavo Miranda, 24-year-old Ramon Rodriguez, 63-year-old Charles Pulley, and 79-year-old Daniel Martinez.

In a two-day operation, each man engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a fifteen or sixteen year old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee. These men were transported to the Bell County Jail.

Two of the men were Active-Duty Military and two other men traveled over two hours to meet the person believed to be a juvenile female.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in the operation.

