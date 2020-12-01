Eight people, several pets escape Temple structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 2009 Stagecoach Trail on Monday night.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the gable of the residence.



Upon further investigation, firefighters found fire in the attic, next to the chimney. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but not without the house receiving damage. The fire was called under control at 8:51 p.m.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

There were eight occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, and all escaped without injury. Several pets were also pulled safely from the home.



Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven firefighting apparatus and 20 personnel. Also on scene were the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue