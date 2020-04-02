Elderly Copperas Cove resident tests positive for COVID-19

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has been informed another resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is a man aged 70-79, and has underlying health issues. He is currently hospitalized in an area hospital.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to continue to follow social distance requirements

and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain minimum essential needs.

A special City Council meeting has been scheduled for Friday, April 3rd, at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the previously issued Disaster Declaration and to consider the approval of an amendment/extension. This will be a telephonic meeting in order to advance the public health goal of social distancing. The public may participate in the meeting by dialing in to (888)475-4499 and use meeting ID: 986 602 9818. You may also join the meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/9866029818. Written questions or comments may be also be submitted up to two hours before the meeting by emailing City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.

Source: City of Copperas Cove