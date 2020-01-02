Elderly Hewitt man assaulted and robbed on New Years Eve

Hewitt police report an 80-year-old man was robbed at the point of a shotgun after being beaten in his home New Years Eve.

Because he knew those involved, police were able to round up all three suspects in a few hours and all were booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Hewitt Police Spokesman Tuck Saunders said the call came in at 11:50 p.m. New Years Eve from a residence in the 200 block of Bowie Lane.

Officers arrived to find the elderly man with various injuries after being punched and threatened with the shotgun before the three involved fled with some of his property.

With the identities and descriptions provided, officers located the suspects a few hours later.

Ladamion Lamond Majors was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday. He was on parole at the time of the offense and is also now being held on a charge of violating that parole.

Ladamion Lamond Majors

Iriana Rutledge was charged with aggravated robbery along with a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Iriana Rutledge

Lakeisha Monique Price was held on an aggravated robbery charge.