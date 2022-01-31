A 33-year-old Killeen woman is being held on felony charges after a 75-year-old man was beaten after he complained about noise coming from her room.

Survasha Amma McGhee was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of injury to the elderly following the Friday incident,

Police were called to the 500 block of College Street at 1;44 p.m. Friday following the assault.

Officers were told that the victim had tone to the suspects door to ask her to be quiet because of excessive noise.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the suspect opened the door and assaulted him.

As the victim attempted to retreat toward his own room, the suspect was accused of following him and continuing to strike him.

Police identified McGhee as a suspect in the case and took her into custody.

Her bond was set at $50,000.