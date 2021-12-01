Elderly man dead in Lampasas County vehicle accident

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – An elderly man dies in a Lampasas County vehicle accident.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a report of a major crash involving two vehicles. A 1998 Toyota RAV SUV, operated by 82-year-old James Roger Fielder, of Briggs, Texas, was traveling northbound on FM-2657. The Toyota failed to drive in a single lane, and crossed onto the improved shoulder. The Toyota struck a concrete storm drain and crossed over into the southbound lanes.

A 2012 Honda Pilot SUV, operated by a 40 year-old woman from Kempner, Texas, was traveling southbound on FM-2657 and collided with the Toyota. Fielder was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from his vehicle.

Fielder was pronounced dead on the scene by Lampasas Justice of the Peace Camron Brister. The 40 year-old driver of the Honda and two passengers – a six-year-old girl and a 38 year-old woman – were transported to Advent Medical Center for treatment.

This investigation is still open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety