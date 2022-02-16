GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatality crash involving a train on Farm-to-Market 39 and County Road 169.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a farm tractor failed to yield the right of way to a BNSF train on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the tractor – identified as 77-year-old Charles McDuffie, of Iola – was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord.

This is investigation is ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety