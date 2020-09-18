Elderly man pushing a bike hit, killed on I-14

Killeen Police report a 77-year old man was killed Friday morning as he pushed a bicycle on I-14.

Police say it happened just before 7:00 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway near Rosewood Drive.

Several citizens stopped to render first aid and to pull the man from the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victim had been pushing the bicycle in the center lane of the highway when he was hit by multiple vehicles.

Officers said it appeared that several vehicles that hit the man did not stop and that ” the Traffic Unit would like to speak to the operators of those vehicles.”

The name of the victim was being withheld Friday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remained open and officers were asking that any witnesses contact Killeen police.