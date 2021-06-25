Elderly man robbed at gunpoint at Bellmead Walmart

BELLMEAD, Texas – An elderly man is robbed at gunpoint at the Wallmart in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police received a call Wednesday afternoon regarding an Aggravated Robbery. A 70-year-old man was unloading items into his vehicle inside the Walmart parking lot, when the suspect entered through the vehicle’s back passenger side and was inside the vehicle before the elderly man got inside.

The suspect put a pistol to the elderly man’s head and told him to empty his pockets and to drive away. The suspect was dropped of in Waco, near the corner of Sherman Street and Calumet Avenue, where the suspect got out of the car and took off walking with cash stolen from the elderly man.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bellmead Police Department at (254) 799-0251.

Source: Bellmead Police Department