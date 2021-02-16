LIVE NOW /
Elderly Waco residents needing warmth

Local News
WACO, Texas – Several assisted living facilities in Waco are without electricity, and their elderly
residents need warmth.

“If anyone has extra blankets, hand warmers, portable space heaters, flashlights
or batteries, and are able to safely deliver them to us, it would be greatly appreciated,”
says Kristi Burger, head nurse at the Arbor House & Senior Care Facility.

Central Texas has been hit with one of the worst snow and ice storms in decades,
and more bad weather is on the way. Although multiple neighborhoods are without
power, residents of senior citizen facilities in particular are in dire need of warmth. Any
assistance will be greatly appreciated.

