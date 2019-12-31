Elderly woman robbed in hospital parking lot

Local News
Temple police are looking for a woman who assaulted and robbed an 81-year-old woman in the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center parking lot.

Officers were called to the hospital about 8:00 p.m. Thursday and met with the victim who told them she was approached by another woman in the parking lot who asked her for a ride.

The victim refused and said the woman then forced her way into the vehicle and grabbed her around the neck to keep her from getting away.

After a struggle, the elderly victim was able to break free but the suspect grabbed her purse and ran away.

The victim was evaluated at the hospital for neck pain.

