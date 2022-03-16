LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:04 a.m. Tuesday of a house fire at the 4800 block of County Road 3640 – on the border of the Lampasas and Coryell Counties.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a home fully engulfed in flames. The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department and the Lampasas Fire Department were also notified and responded.

The homeowner, identified as 84-year-old Ruby Lee Miller, discovered the fire in the living room while washing dishes in the kitchen. She attempted to fight the fire herself to put it out. Miller’s hair and shirt caught on fire, but she still attempted to fight the blaze. The fire then grew to a dangerous level, so she left her home.

Her son, Robert Ray Miller, lives a quarter-mile south of his mother’s home. He came home early from work and saw from his back porch that his mother’s house was on fire. Robert immediately went to her rescue and found Ruby sitting outside as she watched her house burning.

Ruby sustained severe burns to her feet. She also received less severe burns to her face, neck, chest, arms and hands. Acadian EMS was called to the home – where Ruby was treated and transported to the Seton Hospital in Harker Heights.

Due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly and jumped County Road 3640 – racing across the pastures and hillsides. Several other fire departments were called to assist. The Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department, Gatesville Fire Department, Evant Volunteer Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department, Texas Forestry Service, and the Texas State Fire Marshalls responded to assist. Lampasas County Commissioner’s Precinct #1 and #4 also responded with heavy machinery to assist with the electric power and gas lines. Lampasas County and Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted with traffic control – and with the evacuation of nearby residences directly in the path of the spreading fire.

Lampasas County Sheriff Jess G. Ramos responded to the scene, and then drove to Seton Hospital to check on Ruby. Her medical condition was found to be stable.

All fire agencies cleared the scene at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday.

Source: Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office