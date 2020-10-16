Elderly woman shot near Gholson

A 75-year-old woman has been shot in a domestic disturbance near Gholson Friday morning and deputies report her son has been arrested

McLennan County deputies say the woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco with multiple gunshot wounds about 8 Friday morning following the incident in the 200 block of Fox Glenn Road, which is west of Gholson near the Brazos River.

The woman’s son, identified as 55-year-old Kenneth Young, was transported to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Her condition was not immediately available..