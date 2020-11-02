Election day and mental health awareness

WACO, Texas – This year’s election has been a little more stressful then previous years.

In fact, a study done by the American Psychological Association shows that 68 percent of American adults say this election is a significant source of stress, which is a large increase from the 52 percent of Americans who said this in 2016.

“Americans are reporting much higher levels of stress, specifically due to this election. So it’s very important that we take care of ourselves and our mental health these days,” says Holly Oxhandler, the Associate Dean for Research & Faculty Development at Baylor Universities Garland School of Social Work.

There are a few ways to keep your mental health up despite all of the stress surrounding this historical election.

“Create and carry out a self-care plan that specifically can tend to your mental health, your physical health, your spiritual health, and our social supports and networks,” says Oxhandler.

There are many different ways to go about creating a self-care plan.

“Get a full eight hours of sleep each night. Eat well. Drink enough water. Make sure you’re getting enough sunlight. Monitor the intake of coverage you get when it comes to the election that is coming up and creating boundaries around the amount of time you spend on social media too,” says Oxhandler.

If these things aren’t enough, there are mental health hotlines that you can reach out to.

“It’s okay to reach out for help. Just like if we were sick. This can include reaching out to a licensed mental health care provider – or if it’s starting to feel like it’s too much, then perhaps reaching out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which that number is 1-800-273-8255, or the Crisis Hotline, where folks can text HOME to 741741,” says Oxhandler.

For more ways to create a self-care plan, you can click here.