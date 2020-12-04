Elementary students send “Get Well Soon” cards to injured Lady Bears

WACO, Texas – South Waco Elementary School second grade students showed their support for two Baylor Lady Bear basketball stars still getting fully healthy after serious injuries by penning hand-written “Get Well Soon” cards.

Senior guards Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards are back in the rotation for Kim Mulkey’s 2-0 Lady Bears – something almost no one expected just over five weeks ago.

In late October, Ursin and Richards collided in practice – leaving Ursin with a concussion and Richards briefly unconscious.

When Richards came to, the prognosis was not great. She couldn’t feel her legs, and was told she had suffered a spinal cord injury – leaving her temporarily paralyzed from the waist down. Richards needed a walker for a few days after regaining feeling in her legs, and taught her body how to walk again.

The injury could not slow down her will.

“I never allowed myself to get down or to think negatively. I took everything one day, one step at a time – and I’m trying to teach myself to take one step at a time,” says Richards, last season’s Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. “I didn’t even have enough time to think about what was next.”

Viola Lee, the office clerk at South Waco Elementary and a Lady Bears fan of almost 40 years, was struck by the scary situation.

“When I heard about their injuries, it was like one of my own children had been injured,” Lee said. “It broke my heart.”

Lee rallied the second graders to send the players cards with well-wishes and drawings. Richards and Ursin got the cards on Wednesday – the day after the former made her season debut in a win over South Florida.

“It was just sweet. Kids just bring you a different type of joy. And the time and the effort they put into their drawings and the words that they put on the paper, it was really uplifting,” Ursin said. “It just makes you smile.”

The players struggled to describe their gratitude.

“It means the world. I can’t really even put it into words,” Richards said. “I knew that I was going to get support, but it was just how much and how quick the support came raining in. And I’m just so grateful and so thankful for the people in Waco.”

Lee saw it as a small gesture the kids could do to show the players they have a community’s worth of support behind them.

“We wanted to show them that we love them. We support them,” Lee said. “We understand the injuries, and to wish them well, and for them to return to their normal lives and basketball.”

Richards and Ursin say they kept the cards and some of the messages stuck with them – both the supportive ones and the sweet ones.

“I was reading one card from a girl named Abigail, and it was like, ‘DiDi, I hope your head doesn’t fall off,'” Richards said.

Lee says the Lady Bears players will be visiting South Waco Elementary on December 17th to read to students.