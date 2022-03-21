MADISON COUNTY, Texas – A vehicle involved in human smuggling was discovered to have several undocumented subjects.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy received a tip on Saturday afternoon, and found a vehicle on Interstate 45 northbound in the area of Mile Marker #152.





(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

There were eleven undocumented subjects inside of this small sports utility vehicle. The subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently handling this investigation. The Texas Highway Patrol and the Madisonville Police Department assisted.