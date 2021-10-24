Elite Therapy Center hosts sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat

The Elite Therapy Center hosted its 5th annual sensory-friendly trunk or treat for kids with special needs.

Co-owner Kari McKown said some kids can’t tolerate loud noises, scary costumes, or big crowds – all things that happen on Halloween.

“This is fun way for families to come out and celebrate the season, but not have to deal with the crowds or chasing their kids around, or just a busy environment that their kids might not feel comfortable in,” McKown said.

The sensory-friendly trunk or treat gives a controlled environment so the kids can stay in their cars and avoid crowds and noises.

“It gives these kiddos an opportunity to be part of something that otherwise might be a challenge for them, and we just really appreciate that opportunity,” one of the co-owners said.

The vendors giving out candy at the trunk-or-treat provide services for children with special needs.

“The vendors know how to interact and how to communicate with our kids and how to make make it fun for them,” McKown said.

Sierra Holt used to come to the trunk or treat for candy, but now she is the one giving out candy to others.

“We are giving back,” Jennifer Cotton said. “We participated in these events with her. She came to all of them, and so now we just want to give back and volunteer to make the kids smile.”

They said they like to volunteer and see the smiles on the kids’ faces.

Sean Noranbrock is the project manager for Blue Sprig Pediatrics, and he said sensory-friendly events like this are key for the special needs community.

“We’re here today so that we can give back to the special needs community and build that foundation that’s needed to do what it is that we do, which is to change the world for children with autism,” Noranbrock said.