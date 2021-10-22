Ellison High School JROTC conducts community clean-up efforts

KILLEEN, Texas – National Make A Difference Day is this Saturday, and Ellison High School’s JROTC Cadets are stepping up to serve the community surrounding their campus.

The largest national day of community service brings organizations from across the nation together as they join forces on the fourth Saturday in October to make a difference – big or small.

In 2021, approximately 67 cadets from Ellison High School will be conducting a clean-up event on Elms Road – the battalion’s adopted road sitting in front of the school – as well as a campus-wide beautification effort. The service day will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the campus, and stretch into the afternoon.

While their service falls on National Make A Difference Day this weekend, the cadets are no stranger to giving back to their community – twice a year, the cadets gather to clean-up their adopted road together.

Ellison High School Senior Army Instructor Colonel Darrell Aubrey shares that their biannual service projects “gives the Cadets an opportunity to give back to the community and do their part to keep their neighborhood clean and safe.”

The mission of the JROTC program is to “motivate young people to become better citizens.” Col. Aubrey explains an important piece of this is to be connected to the community and school – instilling a sense of pride and ownership in the cadets. In turn, the students serve as role models to their fellow students on campus.

Source: Killeen Independent School District