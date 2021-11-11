Elm Mott Fire Dept to serve Chalk Bluff as their department dissolves

In a message to residents of the Chalk Bluff community, Elm Mott Fire and Rescue has announced that beginning December 1, they will provide service to what has been the Chalk Bluff Volunteer Fire Department response area.

In a letter posted on their Facebook page, Elm Mott Chief Casey Perry said that the membership of the Chalk Bluff department decided by majority vote to move forward with the dissolution of the organization and turn the response district over to Elm Mott.

Chief Perry noted in his letter that seven members of the Elm Mott department already live in Chalk Bluff and they will be moving their personal gear into the Chalk Bluff Station.

He also noted that as they assess the condition of the equipment at the Chalk Bluff station they will temporarily move some equipment from Elm Mott to the district.

He also said that a town hall meeting will be set up in the near future to address questions and concerns of the Chalk Bluff community during the transition.