Elon Musk teases plans to build a second SpaceX factory in McGregor

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a major announcement on Twitter over the weekend.
In response to one of his Twitter followers, Musk announced that his company will be breaking ground soon on a second Raptor factory in McGregor.
Musk tweeted that the factory will focus on volume production of Raptor 2. He further explained that the plan is to produce two to four engines a day, which he calls high volume for big rocket engines.
According to Musk’s tweets, that will equal 800 to 1000 per year. He believes that is what’s needed over the next decade to create the fleet to build a self-sustaining city on Mars.
Musk says it could take another twenty years to build a city on Mars, which he hopes will happen by 2050.
Musk says of operating at Starbase, in South Texas, left the company with no choice but to put engine production in McGregor.