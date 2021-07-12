Elon Musk teases plans to build a second SpaceX factory in McGregor

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. In the runup to Tesla Inc.’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Elon Musk called the combination a “no brainer,” a one-stop shop for electric cars and the solar panels to recharge them. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Tesla CEO will have to defend the $2.5 billion deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a major announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

In response to one of his Twitter followers, Musk announced that his company will be breaking ground soon on a second Raptor factory in McGregor.

We are breaking ground soon on a second Raptor factory at SpaceX Texas test site. This will focus on volume production of Raptor 2, while California factory will make Raptor Vacuum & new, experimental designs. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2021

Musk tweeted that the factory will focus on volume production of Raptor 2. He further explained that the plan is to produce two to four engines a day, which he calls high volume for big rocket engines.

According to Musk’s tweets, that will equal 800 to 1000 per year. He believes that is what’s needed over the next decade to create the fleet to build a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Musk says it could take another twenty years to build a city on Mars, which he hopes will happen by 2050.

Musk says of operating at Starbase, in South Texas, left the company with no choice but to put engine production in McGregor.