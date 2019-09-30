Elon Musk unveils ‘Starship’

TEXAS – SpaceX says it has developed the rocket ship that’s going to carry people and cargo to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Elon Musk unveiled the Starship on Saturday night in a live-streamed speech from the SpaceX Launch Facility in Texas.

When asked about his timeline, Musk hinted that people could be in space by next year.

“If the development continues to improve exponentially, I think we could be sending people to orbit by the end of next year,” Musk says.

The Starship and its super-heavy booster is expected to be able to carry up to 100 people to the moon or other destinations in space or around Earth.