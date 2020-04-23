Emergency preparation items tax free this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas – This weekend will be a state-wide tax holiday for any emergency preparedness items in recognition of severe weather season in Texas.

Academy Sports & Outdoors in Temple opened their doors back up at the perfect time. Batteries, camping gear and first aid kits are just a few of those essential items that will be tax free. Academy is just part of the myriad retail stores re-opening for limited service during shelters in place.

According to manager Jenna Lund, Academy is an ideal place to cash in on this offer.

“Academy is gonna be vital for these kind of items because we are still open to the public,” Lund said. “We are one of the few retailers that we are still able to operate and allow people to come in the store and shop for the essential items they need.”

The store is practicing social distancing and cleaning more frequently than usual – while only allowing roughly 50 people in the store at a time.

Although they offer curbside services, the store believes the hands-on shopping experience has made a big difference.

“We are available. People don’t have to worry. A lot of our customers have come to us and specifically expressed that they are so happy that we are open,” Lund said. “They can’t find a lot of the essential things they need at other retailers, or those retailers are closed.”

More than the business side of things, Academy thinks they can provide an important service to the community.

“We can actually be available to give back to the community. We have the items that customers are needing, and everyone is needing in the community,” Lund said.

The weekend is normally one of the most anticipated weekends of the year for the staff.

“I expect to see a lot of people in the store. A lot of people pulling up curbside,” Lund said. “We’re gonna get everyone in and out as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The deals will be applicable to any of the emergency preparedness items bought both in-store or by curbside delivery.