Employees reporting for work at the Waco Central Freight Lines facility Tuesday morning found the gate locked and that they were unable to get in.

Waco police were called to the scene in response to a call from one of the employees and met with a small group who had gathered outside the gate.

Central Freight had earlier announced that it would be closing the facility and would not be taking any new freight for shipment as of Monday, but had reported that the freight in the system would be delivered.

Waco PD spokesperson Ciera Shipley said a third party private security guard was also present at the gate to prevent any entrance by employees, and that while those gathered could be described as “agitated” there was no actual disturbance.

There was no immediate statement from the company.