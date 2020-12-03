Envases announces production facility in Waco

WACO, Texas – Envases Group, a Mexico-based global leader in the production of packaging solutions, has announced plans to open its first aluminum can production and distribution center in Waco. The opening is projected for late 2021.

Envases’ announcement comes after an extensive site selection process, narrowed down to Waco due to its prime Texas and central United States location, robust manufacturing workforce and extensive higher education resources to nourish a long-term talent pipeline.

Upon completion, the facility – located in Texas Central Park – will have more than 450,000 square-feet of production and distribution space.

Envases manufactures a variety of packaging solutions to meet the needs of its customer base. The Waco operation will focus on aluminum beverage containers commonly used for soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages.

The raw material supply base for can production in the Envases’ plant would be mostly USA materials.

Envases’ decision to locate in Greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco, McLennan County, and the Waco Industrial Foundation. Waco and McLennan County strategically partnered to provide incentives supporting the project. In addition, the Waco Industrial Foundation partnered with the project regarding the land necessary to sustain the Envases operation.

The Waco project represents a sizable, first phase investment that allows the company to bring in its first production line to service the US market. Envases will create over 120 new, skilled, full-time production jobs, more than 300 indirect jobs (maintenances activities, supplies, distribution of the products, etc.) and more than 250 jobs in the construction of the facility.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce