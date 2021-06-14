ERCOT asks Texans to conserve Electricity

Staff stand inside the control room at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in Taylor, Texas. (Courtesy: ERCOT)

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to conserve electricity this week.

ERCOT is the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas.

The group says there are a significant number of forced generation outages taking place right now, combined with potential record electric use this month.

ERCOT released this list of conservation steps:

Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

Oncor is echoing this call for conservation in its role as the transmission and distribution company, or the poles and wires company that delivers electricity to many Texans. It does not own or operate power generation facilities, or sell, purchase or offer electricity retail services.